Tips on what to wear to the L’Ormarins King’s Plate if you want to win best-dressed

The L’Ormarins King’s Plate, one of Cape Town’s most prestigious horse-racing events of the summer season, is taking place on January 6 at the Kenilworth Racecourse. This year, alongside the grand title of L’Ormarins Kings Plate championship with a prize of nearly R2-million, there is also the second running of the OKAPI Ladies International, plus the best dressed, sponsored by Cartier, and a photography and writing competition for guests wishing to capture the day.

While the day is all about horse racing, it’s undeniable that the blue and white themed fashion plays a big part of it, especially if you look at what the best-dressed prizes are. The best-dressed woman will receive a trip for two to London, England to attend the Qatar Glorious Goodwood Racing Festival. The prize includes two premium economy flights, airport transfers, and accommodation for five nights in London.

Tickets to attend the L’Ormarins Luncheon at the Qatar Glorious Goodwood Racing Festival and return transfers to the event. And if that’s not enough, she will receive a Cartier shoulder bag, a Cheetahs In Love scarf from Merchants on Long, a headpiece from Okapi and a Fieldbar drinks box. If you want to stand a chance of winning this fabulous prize but still don’t have anything to wear, here are tips on what to wear on the day.

White on white with a touch of blue Wearing white on white might be a simple option but it’s always sophisticated. It doesn’t have to be boring. Look out for different textures. Lace and silk are great options on a hot summer’s day, as well as classic white linen.

Break the white with a hint of blue. Opt for a bold hat or fascinator and a gorgeous accessory. All white always looks classy. Picture: Nick van der Touw

Bold prints Think classic polka dots, nautical stripes or feminine summer florals in blue and white - even if it’s just one item or outfit paired with either plain blue or white.

Don’t be afraid to try bold prints. Picture: Nick van der Touw Shades of blue While navy blue will always be a classic, there are so many other shades of blue to choose from.