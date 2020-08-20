Tito Mboweni is tired of being trolled for his shoes: ’Laugh at them for the last time!’

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is tired of being trolled for his shoes. Taking to Twitter, Mboweni aired his concerns about tweeps always mocking his shoes, that he dearly loves. This comes after tweeps laughed at the shoes he was wearing when he filmed the #Jerusalem challenge with his sons and shared the video on social media. He then posted a picture of the pair with the caption: “These shoes are Clarks Ok. They are comfortable for old people! Laugh at them for the last time!” These shoes are Clarks Ok. They are comfortable for old people! Laugh at them for the last time! pic.twitter.com/s1PEONwVaT — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 18, 2020 He also asked Twitter why is it that they always laugh at his shoes and not at Cyril Ramaphosa’s because they are the same.

“Why my shoes always? Why not His? See!,” he exclaimed.

He added: “Because he is the President, you don’t comment about the same type of shoes as mine. Actually mine are a better CLASS!! Jaaa!!”

Because he is the President, you don’t comment about the same type of shoes as mine. Actually mine are a better CLASS!! Jaaa!! pic.twitter.com/aV6GkJVTlU — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 19, 2020

That’s not all. The minister is often mocked for his cooking skills. Without fail, he always makes sure he shares recipes with his followers whenever he plays with the pots in the kitchen.

Some even said he is the Rasta of cooking while others took the trolls head-on.

“It’s a sad day when people are laughing at Tito Mboweni because he’s living within his means/frugally, instead of the usual conspicuous consumption. We’re going to have another generation relying on the children for support in a few decades,” tweeted Rayner.

Mboweni seems not to mind though.