Tito Mboweni throws shade at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s shoes and tweeps are here for it

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has always been an active member of Twitter, showing off his latest kitchen creations and sometimes calling out his fellow politicians. In this case, EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was his latest target. Looking dapper in a blue suit, Ndlozi proudly showed off his attire at a function both were attending. But Mboweni couldn’t help but point out Ndlozi’s shoes. Taking to Twitter, Mboweni threw some subtle shade and wrote: “@MbuyiseniNdlozi. How do you go to such a function wearing those shoes? Mine are better!!” ⁦@MbuyiseniNdlozi⁩ . How do you go to such a function wearing those shoes? Mine are better!! pic.twitter.com/5tPx1KB6Wo — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 9, 2020 Those who have been following the finance minister on social media, know all too well that he gets constantly dragged for his choice of footwear.

In this case it was the pot calling the kettle black, something tweeps found hard to ignore, choosing to bring out receipts.

But it was the funny memes and responses that got everyone riled up.

One online user agreed with Mboweni and responded with: “Yours go everywhere chief... You'll see them in parliament, next thing you're in KZN fishing with them, next thing you're in a meeting with them. I'm sure they smelling.”

Another told him to concentrate on other things within his portfolio: “Bathong tito.... focus on the economy."

Those who are wondering which better shoes uncle Tito is talking about: pic.twitter.com/92iRwqenBo — Kamo Marven (@KamoMarven) December 9, 2020

Fashion advice was also on hand; “Dress rules: pale brown shoes are never worn with a blue or black suit; without a tie, a shirt should not be buttoned to the top if you are over four years old,” commented another user.