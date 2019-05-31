As the dictators of what’s cool, most influencers stand to make a lot of money from collaborating with brands, with some making a good living from posting on their various social media platforms.
It sounds like a walk in the park but, in fact, it’s a lot of work creating relevant content that will set you apart from the others in this competitive industry.
We rounded up some of our favourite influencers from Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria and Joburg and asked them to tell us their favourite places to eat and drink, as well as their weekend hangout spots.
Cape Town
Lee Fraser: Travel and Lifestyle Influencer
What’s your favourite restaurant to eat in the city?
I am absolutely obsessed with BALDUCCI. They have an entirely vegan menu. This is in addition to the other food they offer. It’s not common to find such a big vegan selection at a restaurant. Plus, the dishes are always so good, and there is always something new to try out.
Pretoria
When it comes to fashion, I am very guilty of mostly wearing merchandise from my Brett Robson brand. But I do mix and match other fashion items I find from online platforms like Zando and Superbalist. I love shopping for accessories via local brands like Cara and iAMTrend. I love online shopping because of convenience. I shop at all hours of the day and night; and often from the bed.
Joburg
Tshepi Vundla: Stylish and Social Media Influencer
Your favourite place for sundowners?
The Sandton “San” Deck or Hyde Park sundeck. I love sipping on champagne but yummy cocktails hit the spot too.
What do you enjoy doing over the weekend?Saturdays
I’m in school from 9am until 3pm so I usually get home and rest. And Sundays is my family fun day with my son and partner, we try to do something different every Sunday.