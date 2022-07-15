If you’re a fan of the American fashion style with a modern twist, then brace yourself for a new collection launching this September.
Popular lifestyle brand Tommy Hilfiger returns to New York Fashion Week after a three-year break.
The brand announced that on September 11, they’ll be staging a fashion show unveiling the latest “See Now, Buy Now” Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.
For this show, Hilfiger wants to connect with New York City, the birthplace of the fashion brand, by setting up the show at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn.
“My heart immediately went to New York’s iconic creative culture when I thought about where to launch our return to fashion week.
“This is where fashion, art, music and entertainment were all coming together when I first started out in the industry. And today, it is still this approach that inspires me to engage with the cutting-edge communities building new creative experiences. This season is all about the collision of my favourite archival inspirations with new live event concepts and virtual worlds. It’s the perfect expression of what we stand for as we pay homage to our roots with a return to NYFW.”
The show that will be live-streamed on Roblox will see avatars dressed in Fall 2022 Tommy Hilfiger style.