If you’re a fan of the American fashion style with a modern twist, then brace yourself for a new collection launching this September. Popular lifestyle brand Tommy Hilfiger returns to New York Fashion Week after a three-year break.

Story continues below Advertisement

The brand announced that on September 11, they’ll be staging a fashion show unveiling the latest “See Now, Buy Now” Autumn/Winter 2022 collection. For this show, Hilfiger wants to connect with New York City, the birthplace of the fashion brand, by setting up the show at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn. “My heart immediately went to New York’s iconic creative culture when I thought about where to launch our return to fashion week.