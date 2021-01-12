Tommy Hilfiger reveals best advice that Karl Lagerfeld gave to him

Tommy Hilfiger has revealed the ’magic’ behind the late Karl Lagerfeld was that he reinvented classic looks.

The 69-year-old designer - who acquired Lagerfeld's eponymous fashion house in 2004 - says the key to the late former Chanel creative director's "magic" was “simply" transforming vintage pieces from their old collections to make them "relevant for today".

Hilfiger said: "The one thing Karl left me with was something that I will never forget. I asked Karl, 'Why is Chanel so successful — what’s your magic?' And he said, 'It’s very simple. I go back to the archives of Coco Chanel and bring all of those ideas forward to make them relevant for today.'"

Hilfiger insisted his brand's archive is "the most valuable asset" they have and models such as Gigi Hadid have benefited from it.

Asked if it was good advice, he added to WWD.com: "I took it back to my design team many, many times. Let’s go back to the archive, let’s see what we did in the early days and see how we can make it relevant for today. We did that with Gigi [Hadid]; we did it with bringing back the streetwear of the Nineties. I feel that the archive is one of the most valuable assets we have. It’s like a treasure chest."