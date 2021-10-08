Tommy Hilfiger's Fashion Awards honour

Tommy Hilfiger will be the recipient of the Oustanding Achievement Award at next month's The Fashion Awards in London. The 70-year-old fashion tycoon is set to be honoured by the British Fashion Council with the accolade at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 29 for his contribution to the fashion industry and his commitment to inclusivity.

Caroline Rush, chief executive at the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be honouring Tommy Hilfiger with the Outstanding Achievement Award. With over 35 years in the business, his contribution to the fashion industry is indeed outstanding. “His brand brings fashion and pop culture together and his efforts to change the world for the better combined with his tenacity, collaborations and instinct is what truly sets him apart. We look forward to celebrating with him in London in November.” In April, Hilfiger opened a Fashion Business School at Elmira College.

The designer and his siblings, Andy and Betsy, teamed up to open an educational facility in New York that aims to provide fashion students with business knowledge as part of a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Hilfiger said at the time: “The partnership with Elmira College reflects much more than my personal connection to the area. :The fashion industry runs on a never-ending influx of new talent, and this program will be instrumental in shaping aspiring designers and entrepreneurs through first-hand knowledge and experience in the business.”

Hilfiger and his siblings grew up in Elmira, where he also opened his first local store in 1969 called People’s Place, and now Hilfiger wants to "give back" to his hometown. He continued: “I want to give back to my hometown, Elmira, N.Y., and inspire students who are interested in pursuing studies in a career of fashion. “My family and I have a long-standing relationship with Elmira College and we felt this would be a great addition to the business program.