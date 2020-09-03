Toni Tone launches Nomad collection with Becca Apparel

Toni Tone, ambassador for the Young Women's Trust – a feminist organisation working to achieve economic justice for young women, has launched her clothing line.

In collaboration with Becca Apparel, a brand that focuses on combining African prints with contemporary trends to create a unique style for men, women and children, Tone has released the Toni x Becca fashion line.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’VE DESIGNED MY OWN CLOTHING COLLECTION with Becca Apparel! The collection, named ‘Nomad’, celebrates my love of travel and my African roots, with stunning Ankara fabrics. It’s sexy, it’s fun, and it’s now LIVE!” Tone told her Twitter followers.

I’m so excited to announce that I’VE DESIGNED MY OWN CLOTHING COLLECTION with Becca Apparel! The collection, named ‘Nomad’, celebrates my love of travel and my African roots, with stunning Ankara fabrics. It’s sexy, it’s fun, and it’s now LIVE! https://t.co/CIwY4PXJK0 #ToniXBecca pic.twitter.com/yy2pYI9c0a — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) September 1, 2020

This collection has 14 different designs, including the Lagos jumpsuit, Dubai skirt, Miami trouser set and the Rio dress.

On what inspired the collection, Tone said: “When it came to this collection, one thing that was really important to me was ensuring it is as accessible as possible.