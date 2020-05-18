Top 10 looks from previous Cannes Film Festivals

We could be celebrating the 73rd annual Cannes Film Festival which was scheduled to take place from May 12-23 but due to Covid-19, the event has been postponed.

Variety reported that the festival’s organisers had explored other options such as hosting it in July but due to the increase of the coronavirus cases in France and the rest of the world, it seems impossible to go ahead with the event.

“Following the French President’s statement, on Monday, April 13th, we acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option," read a statement by the festival's organisers.

However, Festival de Cannes will launch the Marché du Film online on June 22 to support the film industry professionals.

Cannes Film Festival, is an annual film festival that celebrates all the film industry creatives. It is held in Cannes, France.