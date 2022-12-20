Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Top 10 most resold fashion brands in 2022

Clothing resellers are gaining popularity. Picture: Supplied

Published 23m ago

Clothes are part of our everyday lives, they are something we cannot do without. In recent years, we’ve seen clothing resellers gain popularity, and the trend is expected to continue.

Whether you’re looking for a vintage piece of clothing or something on trend, you have a good chance of finding it at a store selling quality second-hand clothes.

According to a survey conducted by Savoo, Zara is leading the charts as the most resold brand of 2022.

Savoo conducted the research on top reselling platforms such as Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective and Asos marketplace and in all four platforms, Zara had 670 616 listings, followed by Nike with 610 141. Adidas was third with 467 025, followed by H&M with 407 216.

Victoria’s Secret made it to the top five with 372 291, followed by ASOS at 355 889, and Levi’s took seventh place with 286 042 listings.

The luxurious Louis Vuitton is sitting at No 8 with 204 852, followed by Gucci with 153 400 listings. At No 10 is Chanel, with 151 736 listings.

Thobile Mazibuko