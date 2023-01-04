Top 3 fashion events not to miss in the first quarter of the year

It’s a new year, and there’s no time to waste. If you’re a fashion fanatic and would like to connect with your tribe, these are the events that will inspire you and allow you to showcase your elite fashion sense.

First on the calendar is L’Ormarins King’s Plate that’s taking place this weekend (January 7) at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town. As was the case last year, this year’s theme is blue and white. The event not only boasts high fashion, but offers a full day of horse racing, entertainment, fine wines and a display of vintage cars. So, make sure you put your best foot forward.

Cotton Fest

On February 4, Cotton Fest returns to Joburg after a successful event in Cape Town last December. Synonymous with celebrating youth culture, this multi-layered lifestyle festival includes a full-day music concert, merchandise, a cafeteria and sports area. This is where Joburg’s cool kids get to shine with their unique street style. As the late founder Riky Rick once said, at this event, “sidl’ ukotini” (we eat the cotton), meaning attendees must dress to kill.