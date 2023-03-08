Top 3 hottest autumn fashion trends straight off the runway

With autumn upon us and winter just around the corner, it’s time to re-evaluate last season’s wardrobe. While your classic pieces will continue to get you through the cooler months ahead, there’s no time like the present to start shopping around for on-trend items to update your wardrobe.

Here are our top three autumn trends that came out of this season’s fashion weeks. Tailoring From Milan to London, fashion designers have returned to the tried-and-true staples of classic tailoring.

Some designers added a twist to the look with power skirt suits taking us back to a Mad Men-era ’60s to a late ’80s Working Girl. Mini silhouettes, more specifically, are the It look, ranging from classically trimmed tweed to sleek and sculptural shapes. Designer Brandon Maxwell gave us shorts suits, while Proenza Schouler showed pared-down blazers. With all the micro-trends it’s refreshing to see more structured looks coming through this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler) The colour red Every season, there’s a colour that takes the industry by storm. This season the colour red will be the one to look out for. While some designers added a quick flash of the fiery shade to looks with accessories, others like Sandy Liang, PatBo, Silvia Tcherassi and Alejandra Alonso Rojas draped their models in red.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silvia Tcherassi (@silviatcherassi) Leather on leather Everyone knows that the early drop in temperatures calls for a classic leather jacket. If you’re looking to take the leather look up a notch, why not consider a co-ordinated set? Leather blazers and matching maxi skirts were a recurring theme down the runways. New York showed sleek tailored sets, and Milan exhibited S&M silhouettes.