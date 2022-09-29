Top 3 hottest fashion trends to look out for this summer

Over the past few weeks, international fashion designers have been showing off their spring/summer 2023 collections at fashion weeks across the world, giving us a glimpse of the hottest trends. We’ve picked out three to look out for this summer.

A twist of lime Lime is this season's must-have colour and it’s starting to pop up in fashion stores. The Pantone Color Institute predicted that Love Bird, "an exotic green with a lively character", was the colour to take note of.

You’re probably rolling your eyes and wondering: “Fringes? Again?” Yes, fringes are a thing and won’t be going away any time soon. This season, it’s more in your face than ever before. Designers have gone all-out with the trend, with super-size woven or knitted fringes, longer-length skirts and dresses with long fringes and evening gowns with layers of '20s-inspired fringes. Proenza Schouler, Jil Sander, Ulla Johnson, Micheal Kors, Khaite and Bronx and Bunco are among the designers showing us how to wear fringes this summer.

