Top 3 hottest fashion trends to look out for this summer

Over the past few weeks, international fashion designers have been showing off their spring/summer 2023 collections at fashion weeks across the world, giving us a glimpse of the hottest trends.
We’ve picked out three to look out for this summer.
A twist of lime
Lime is this season's must-have colour and it’s starting to pop up in fashion stores.
The Pantone Color Institute predicted that Love Bird, "an exotic green with a lively character", was the colour to take note of.
Whether in subtle tones or uber-neon brights, it certainly cannot be missed.
We saw the refreshing tone at the Versace show, worn head to toe in silk and lace, while Fendi used the shade on their gowns. Other designers who featured the hottest colour were Micheal Kors and Brandon Maxwell.
Fringes are here to stay
You’re probably rolling your eyes and wondering: “Fringes? Again?” Yes, fringes are a thing and won’t be going away any time soon.
This season, it’s more in your face than ever before. Designers have gone all-out with the trend, with super-size woven or knitted fringes, longer-length skirts and dresses with long fringes and evening gowns with layers of '20s-inspired fringes.
Proenza Schouler, Jil Sander, Ulla Johnson, Micheal Kors, Khaite and Bronx and Bunco are among the designers showing us how to wear fringes this summer.
Barely there sheer
Another trend that might not be groundbreaking but constantly makes an appearance on the runway is barely there sheer. And who doesn’t want to wear light, dresses and tops during the hot summer days?
Throw on a sheer slipdress over your shorts or a see-through tank top over a bikini-bra for a laid-back casual and comfy style.
See Tom Ford, Tory Burch and Jason Wu’s shows for inspiration.