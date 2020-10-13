Top 5 hottest swimwear trends for summer 2020

According to my Instagram feed, summer 2020 is here! With level 1 restriction now in place, folk have been out and about soaking up the sun with every chance they get. Summer body ready or not, everybody’s just happy to feel the warm sun kissing their skin and beach sand between their toes. If you’re still hanging on to last summer’s (and possibly the summer before that) swimwear, now’s the time for an update. 2020 might have been a gloomy year, but this summer’s swimwear trends will give it a sizzlingly hot – and much needed – lift.

Here are the hottest trends to keep an eye out for when you shop for new swimwear.

Shimmer

This summer, metallic-threaded fabric is an absolute must-have. Whether it’s in metals such as bronzes and golds or colour tones like pastels and brights, the fine shimmering threads add a subtle sparkle to the look.

Retro style

Designers often take a look back at the past for inspiration for new ideas or giving a retro style a modern twist. The 1950’s high-waist bikini bottom worn with a padded underwire bustier is a classic style that suits any figure. Google Marilyn Monroe for inspiration.

Invisible straps

This is by far the most daring trend this summer. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, check out rapper Cardi B’s latest Instagram post as a point of reference. The invisible straps create the illusion of a few strategically placed and magically attached pieces of fabric covering the bare essentials. This trend is not for the faint-hearted.

Textured stretch fabrics

Whether it’s smocked, ribbed or crinkled, textured fabrics will be everywhere this summer. Not only does the fabric add character to any style of bikini or one-piece, it allows for maximum stretch and comfort. Stick to basic solid colours and let the fabric do the talking.

Belts

If you’re as obsessed with belts as I am, then this one’s for you. A belted one-piece instantly creates that much desired hourglass shape. Look out for interesting buckle details like a classic gold ring or a more dramatic jewel-studded one. Try a cream rope belt to add a nautical touch.