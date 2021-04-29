Top 5 hottest winter fashion trends to look out for this year

While we continue spend time indoors, we are cautiously getting out more often.

In 2020 we stayed home and lived in our PJs, which have now evolved into lounge wear because, come on, just because we’re stuck indoors doesn’t mean we don’t have to do it in style.

The winter chill does, however, tend to keep us home anyway. Therefore comfy lounge wear continues to be a hot fashion trend. Slip on a funky pair of sneakers or sexy heels and you’re good to go out shopping or lunch with the girls.

Teddy coats. What’s not to love about them. They are so warm, soft and fluffy, which is why it’s understandable that one would want to wrap yourself in them for that snug and cosy feeling.

The teddy coat trend. Picture: Pexels

Throw one of these trendy oversize coats or jackets over a casual outfit for an instant, on trend, upgrade. Even though tan tends to be a safe colour, off-white is a great option to elevate the look.

Velour items are still having a moment and the trusty poloneck continues to be on the rise this winter.

Black velour wrap dress

Long camel colour single breast teddy coat

Houndstooth long sleeve poloneck

Poloneck floral print fit and flare dress

Satin matching jogger and top set

