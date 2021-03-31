Top 5 sneaker trends to look out for in 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While stilettos might be sexy, nothing beats a great pair of fab sneakers. Yes, there are women who can spend an entire day gracefully going about their daily duties in six-inch heels. But for those who find it nearly impossible to simply stand in a pair of heels, sneakers are their best friends. They are no longer seen as shoes for sporty types, hip hop dancers or skaters. Sneakers have taken the fashion world by storm and no shoe collection is complete without at least one pair.

Whether it’s a simple canvas lace-up or a pair of retro daddy sneakers, there’s a style for everyone.

Sneaker trends are ever-changing but here are the top 5 looks you have to check out this year.

Power trip high-tops

Worn with dark tights and a skirt or dress, a pair of high-tops will give a feminine look a sporty edge.

Retro vibes are here to stay

Those 1980’s style sneakers are here stay. They are the sneaker equivalent of mom jeans.

Exercise trainers for sporty comfort

There’s no longer any need to change out of your gym trainers. Wear them with your favourite jeans or sweatpants for a casual, sporty look.

Stick to the classics

If you really want to bring a casual, comfy feel to your look then a classic pair of canvas sneakers remains a great option. Think white All Stars with blue jeans!

Bold statement colours

Who says sneakers have to be boring in colour? Step away from the usual white or black and try on something bold. Colour-blocked styles are still a huge trend and certainly give any sneaker a new look.