Top 5 trending vintage fashion items on TikTok

Fashion doesn’t necessarily change, it evolves. They may be innovations here and there but most fashion items that are trending are not new.

They existed before, made time for other items and are now making a major come back. Fashion is a big part of Tik Tok, with creatives showing off their elite fashion sense by playing dress-up. According to the app, low rise jeans are the most popular vintage fashion items, followed by corset tops, halter tops, pleated skirts, and bandanas.

Low rise jeans The jeans from the 90s were popularised by style icons like Beyoncé and Kiera Knightley. They were widely seen in movies and music videos.

In the early 2000s, Rihanna was also a fan of low rise jeans. She wore them for her first single’s music video Pon de Replay. Low rise jeans currently have 123.6 million views on Tik Tok. Corset tops

They have been existing for a very long time. Mostly worn by women to narrow their waist. Since the beginning of lockdown in 2020, there has been a rise in corset tops. Even worse this year, with the Bridgerton releasing its second season, we’ll be seeing more of them. They have 120 million views.

Halter Tops The wraparound tops are versatile to wear, and it seems like they’ll be on-trend for some time. Sitting on 54.4 million views, the halter tops are a summer’s favourite. Pleated skirts

Micro-mini skirts are very much on-trend. Thanks to tennis stars like Venus and Serena Williams, responsible for taking the tennis skirt to their daily lives. Pleated skirts have 38 million views. Bandanas There are many wears to wear a bandana, and the most popular one is on the head. You can also wear it as a top, a belt, or a bag accessory. Either way, it works. Bandanas have 27.4 million views.