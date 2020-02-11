Kelly Rowland. Picture: Instagram.
On February 11 1981, Atlanta, Georgia, was introduced to a beautiful baby girl named Kelendria Trene Rowland who grew up to be known as Kelly. 

Kelly is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and television presenter who rose to fame in the late 1997 as a member of Destiny's Child, one of the world's best-selling girl music group which features Michelle Williams and Beyonce Knowles-Carter. 

With the girls, (Michelle and Beyonce), Kelly has sold 60 million records and after their last album release, Survivor in 2001. Throughout her career, she has sold over 30 million records as a solo artist. 

Besides music, she is also known as one of the best dressed artists who enjoys showing off her petite body. These are some of our favourite looks where Kelly killed it. 

Wearable Art Gala

P.Diddy's 50th birthday party

Baby 2 Baby Gala


Suited up


Coat(ed)


Roc Nation Brunch

Kelly also has her own gym line, KellyXFabletics which recently dropped. 