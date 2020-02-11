Kelly Rowland. Picture: Instagram.



On February 11 1981, Atlanta, Georgia, was introduced to a beautiful baby girl named Kelendria Trene Rowland who grew up to be known as Kelly.

Kelly is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and television presenter who rose to fame in the late 1997 as a member of Destiny's Child, one of the world's best-selling girl music group which features Michelle Williams and Beyonce Knowles-Carter.





With the girls, (Michelle and Beyonce), Kelly has sold 60 million records and after their last album release, Survivor in 2001. Throughout her career, she has sold over 30 million records as a solo artist.