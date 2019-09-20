The theme for this year's AFIJFW is "I am Africa". Picture: AFI.



African Fashion International (AFI) Fashion Week is back in Joburg to present an exciting season of Spring/Summer 2020 collections.

With the world looking for creativity, craftmanship and innovation, African designers will once again inspire and excite the fashion community as well as discerning fashion lovers with a three-day fashion experience from Thursday October 10 to Saturday, October 12 at the Sandton Convention Centre.





This season, over 30 fashion designers from across Africa will showcase their Spring/Summer 2020 collections, transcending the gap between the past, present and the future.





David Tlale will present the "JOYCE" collection, a tribute to his late mother. Picture:AFI.





Part of this season's lineup includes the legendary David Tlale, who will be showcasing his latest collection themed “JOYCE”, a tribute to his

late mother.





From the young designers, Rich Factory and Orapeleng Modutle will present their collections to bring a more dynamic and youthful feel to the runway.





Orapeleng Modutle will bring flair, and drama to the runway. Picture: AFI.





Reaching beyond the borders, AFI has brought designers on board such as Mozambican designer Taibo Bacar, Nigeria’s very own Ituen Basi, and Kreyann from Cameroon.





Also showcasing are South Africa's favourite designers who recently took to international stage to show the rest of the world what SA is made of.





Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa who made his debut at New York Fashion Week, where our newly crowned Miss SA opened the show, will also be exhibiting at AFIJFW, as well as Thebe Magugu, the first African designer to scoop LVMHPRIZE Young Fashion Designer.





Maxhosa will be taking centre stage, following his debut at New York Fashion Week. Picture: AFI.



