Top five fashion content creators to follow for style inspiration

Fashion is a fun way to express yourself. Without incorporating your taste, clothes are just stitched fabrics until you style them. Most people are starting to understand that there is a difference between what you wear and how it is styled.

Wearing is when you select clothing items and put them on. However, styling is when you play around with your wardrobe, add accessories, wear a certain item differently and layer up. Before TikTok, some people used Pinterest for style inspiration because that’s where the trendsetters would share styling ideas. Nowadays, they use platforms like TikTok and Facebook and show people detailed videos on how to style their clothes for certain occasions.

Below are our favourite top five fashion content creators that we think you should check out for style inspiration. Nthabiseng Marie There is currently no one on our list who is topping Marie when it comes to layering. She will wear three skirts in one go and slay. What we love about Marie is that she is big on sustainability and her love for accessories runS deep.

When it comes to jewellery and handbags, she never misses a beat. She also likes caps, which add more flair to her already stunning looks, giving street style a luxurious fashion show-ready vibe. Nthabiseng Marie showing off her gold accessories. Picture: Instagram. Nodia Tagel Fashion is not a one-size-fits-all, everyone has their own style and Tagel has identified hers, which is unique and catchy. The designer and founder of Daggared loves baggy clothes and denim.

To make her unique pieces, she usually uses recycled denim to come up with something new. She also understands the art of layering and wouldn’t leave the house without some eye-catching accessories. “Every time I got out, I need to shine; I need all the accessories I can get to look great because a fit without necklaces and belts does not make sense. I need everything, I need to shine, I want to be blinging. I feel like I cannot serve cunt if I do not have jewellery. “Accessory is very important, what’s a fit without a little necklace? A little bag? Like bro, where are you going without all those things,” she asked in one of her videos, showcasing a killer outfit layered with multiple pants and shiny belts.

Nodia Tagel loves layering and adding accessories to her outfits. Picture: Instagram. Paballo Mokoena Mokoena has a bright future in the modelling industry because they treat the streets like a never-ending runway. Their transitions are always on point, where they show themselves before the make-up and the hair and after all the glam. Mokoena’s style is simple but edgy. Chic shirts paired with denim are their favourites, which always allows their flawless make-up and laid wigs to pop.

As a music fanatic, Mokoena enjoys using local trending songs like Tribby’s “Oya Bjang Kerekeng” to do her fashion and beauty transition videos. Paballo Mokoena looking stylish in an all-black outfit. Picture: Instagram. Zama Mboma Mboma is a personal stylist with a sophisticated style. She is more into sets and skirts/dresses. Her style is minimalistic and her love for colour makes her stand out. Most of her pieces are versatile because they can be worn at the office as well as on weekend outings.

Zama Mboma looking stylish in a matching set. Picture: Instagram. Melissa Bambie If you are a plus-size girl looking to elevate your style, then you should take some inspiration from Bambie. Although she wears heels, Bambie is more of a sneaker girl. Her fashion sense is broadened because whether it’s casual or formal looks, she always slays.