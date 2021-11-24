Top tips on how to shop wisely this Black Friday

Black Friday fever is in the air and people ready to click the “proceed to checkout” button. For the past two weeks, we’ve been bombarded with flashing ads, emails and text messages about the specials and major discounts we can expect this Friday.

In the past, people used to wait outside stores and in long queues to get their hands on items they’ve had their eyes on. However, with the pandemic and all, people are more likely to do their bargain-hunting online. Shopping for Black Friday deals online allows you to be far more mindful about what you put in your cart.

Shopping online is convenient. Picture: Pexels Especially when it comes to fashion and beauty products. Here’s how to remain focused while doing your sale shopping as not to overspend or buy items or products you don’t really need. Before you start looking at deals, make a list of items you need. It’s so easy to get distracted by all the goodies on sale that you end up buying things you didn’t even need in the first place.

There are the “needs” and then there are the “wants”. Sometimes you just want to spoil yourself with that one item you’ve dying to get your hands on but felt like more of a luxury than a necessity. Make the list and stick to it! Once you’ve done your research, done a bit of bargain hunting and found the items on the list at the best price, put it in your shopping cart ready to proceed to payment when Friday comes around.