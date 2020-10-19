Tracee Ellis Ross to receive Fashion Icon gong at E! People's Choice Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to receive the Fashion Icon Award at this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards. The ‘Black-ish’ star Tracee Ellis Ross will be honoured at the annual awards ceremony on November 15, as she’s lined up to take home the accolade for Fashion Icon, thanks in part to her recently launched haircare line, PATTERN. E!'s general manager of news, live events and lifestyle digital, Jen Neal, said in a statement: “Tracee Ellis Ross’ style is transcendent. Her influence in the entertainment and fashion spaces are incomparable and we are delighted to honour her with the Fashion Icon Award.” Whilst E! said they would be honouring Tracee for her "trailblazing looks and one-of-a-kind personal style over the past two decades, her passion for self-expression and how she uses her voice and reach to inspire others to believe in themselves.” Tracee, 47, launched her haircare brand in 2019, after “dreaming” of the brand for 20 years, and creating it for 10 years.

PATTERN serves the natural hair community and aims to celebrate Black beauty, and Tracee - who is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross - admitted she wanted to create the line in order to “make space” for people of colour in the beauty industry.

She said last year: "Pattern was 20 years in the dreaming and 10 years in the making. When I first started wearing my hair naturally I, like so many other black women, just let my hair do what it wanted. Then I went through phases of getting it blown out and chemically relaxing it. It’s such a regular experience for most of us, particularly because we had a culture of beauty that didn’t make space for us. The beauty industry did not see this demographic of people, with curly, coily and tight-textured hair, as a viable or lucrative part of the industry. The products we needed didn’t exist and I spent so much time in my own bathroom cocktailing things together.”

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air live on E! from Santa Monica's Barker Hangar on November 15.