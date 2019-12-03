Tracee Ellis Ross says her red carpet outfits must make her "heart sing".
The 47-year-old actress loves being able to be "creative" with her fashion choices and she works closely with her stylist to achieve the perfect look.
REMEMBER THIS? ~ @maisonvalentino thank you again @pppiccioli and @karlawelchstylist for this couture heaven. #tbt
She said: "I'm partnered with a joyous stylist, Karla Welch. When I have an event coming up, I'll send her inspiration pictures or we'll come up with a theme, but mostly I just wear what makes my heart sing. Clothing for me started out as armour and now it's truly a form of creative expression."
Tracee recently released her own range of hair-care products and admitted the whole thing was 30 years in the making.
DREAM COME TRUE ~ thanks for all the love
She added: "Pattern was 20 years in the dreaming and 10 years in the making. When I first started wearing my hair naturally I, like so many other black women, just let my hair do what it wanted. Then I went through phases of getting it blown out and chemically relaxing it. It's such a regular experience for most of us, particularly because we had a culture of beauty that didn't make space for us. The beauty industry did not see this demographic of people, with curly, coily and tight-textured hair, as a viable or lucrative part of the industry. The products we needed didn't exist and I spent so much time in my own bathroom cocktailing things together."
And Tracee would love to make her new venture into a beauty empire.
Asked if it could be the start of a beauty empire, she told Vogue magazine: "Absolutely! I'm a beauty lover, I love running a business and I love seeing the results of it. Right now, my shower is filled with Pattern products. It's thrilling and there are so many other things that I use in the bathroom that I would love to have the name 'Pattern' on."