Travis Scott: My album inspired Dior collection

Travis Scott says his upcoming "psychedelic rock" album inspired the "cactuses and mushrooms" design for his Dior collection. The 29-year-old rapper was inspired to create his clothing line with the French fashion house while working on the hotly-awaited follow-up to 2018's 'Astroworld'.

He told WWD: "I'm in this new album mode where it's like psychedelic rock. So even just like the field of cactuses and mushrooms, you might get tripped out." The collection includes sweatshirts, oversized tees, silk satin shirts, chains, and lapel pins with his own illustrations and Cactus Jack symbol.

The hip hop megastar also took inspiration from his hometown in Texas. The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker said: “I just tried to take some of the textures of what you might see in my backyard on an everyday basis. “I wanted to make something that felt like you can wear it on the street every day, but it still has some type of way that you can wear it in and out of a major building, or to the bodega — so we just took that journey.”

However, Travis also included couture pieces for special occasions. He added: "We tried all different types of silhouettes, taking it somewhere that I usually don't even go with my own clothing. We produce more street style things, so to come into a house that does more couture-level, and kind of mesh, it was kind of cool."