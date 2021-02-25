Trend alert: Brown is the new black for 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Black will never go out of style, but for 2021, it’s taking a back seat to make way for brown, the toastier, warmer hue that’s been stealing the spotlight. As we embrace minimalism in different aspects of our lives – from stripped down make-up routines to capsule wardrobes and eco-friendly skincare – it makes sense that we’re also welcoming natural, earthy tones into the fashion space. From rich cocoa to sandy beige and everything in between, all shades of brown were seen on the F/W 20 runways. Once the trend infiltrated social media, it practically went viral being flaunted by models, fashion gurus and all our favourite Insta baddies. However, one of the most bizarre aspects of this trend is that it has Gen Z dyeing all their old clothes brown. Worn out hites have been revived after a long soak in the coloured pigment, washed and dried for a fashion forward finish. Black outfits, on the other hand have been bleached, turning the garments a beautiful burnt shade of brown.

How to wear the brown colour trend:

Street style

Street style emerged from youth culture, much like the brown trend, so the combination of the two together looks effortlessly edgy and cool. Your outfit could include anything from baggy, oversized brown T-shirts to puffer jackets, brown personalised sneakers and patchwork faux leather pants in a variety of brown hues.

LBD – little brown dress

We’ve all heard of the classic little black dress introduced by Coco Chanel and made famous by the actress, Audrey Hepburn. However, in 2021 figure-hugging, ruched brown dresses in a range of materials from soft knit to luxurious silk are taking over.

Statement jackets

Sometimes all you need is one statement piece to incorporate a new trend. Brown jackets can be anything from leather to teddy or even a blazer and you can wear them over and over again with different outfits. Jackets are an investment piece and will take you from season to season.

Brown on brown

Beige T-shirts under caramel vests enveloped by a cosy brown coat – the layering of various shades of brown makes for a very sophisticated and fashion forward look. Bring everything together with gold jewellery and you’re practically ready for Fashion Week.

Brown and black

Who said these two glorious colours shouldn’t mix? The fashion world may have once frowned upon the pairing of brown and black, but today the combination is an absolute winner. It’s daring and shows that you aren’t afraid to experiment with your looks.

Co-ords

Matching outfit sets grew in popularity over the past few years and they will remain so in 2021. From skirts and tops to a knitted number, they have the ability to make your looks look well thought out and planned, even if all you’re wearing is a pair of matching tracks and a hoodie.

Accessories

If all brown is a little too bold for your style, try staring out by accessorising with the warm hue first. Hair bands, heels, sneakers, mini hand bags and belts are a good way to go. But, before you know it, you’ll be going head-to-toe brown with your outfits in no time.

Bronzy summer

Brown may seem like an autumn shade but this trend is changing that mindset. We’ve been seeing this trend as all our favourite summer fits – silk bandanna tops, strappy tanks, mini skirts, swimsuits and dainty dresses are all awash with this gorgeous hue.