From velvety brown lipstick to bold lip liner and portions of hair twisted and secured with butterfly clips, we’re seeing 90s references all over, from high-fashion runways to retro devices.
If you grew up during the 90s you’ll fondly look back on it as a carefree time in your life. When The Spice Girls ruled the radio and the slang from Clueless was all the rage.
According to the Pinterest Hot 100 list, as Millennial's are getting older, they’re becoming more nostalgic about their childhood through reliving fond memories and bonding over shared experiences. Meanwhile, Gen Z, the next group to take over, is delving head first into 90s culture for the first time. Whether it’s through ruffling through old magazines, watching 90s sitcoms or being inspired by that iconic era of pop culture, they’re putting their own twist on the trends to make it their own. So put on your orange tinted shades, grab your Walkman and start living like it’s 1990.