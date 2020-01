TREND ALERT: How to rock statement sleeves









We’ll be seeing more of these big, bold, sleeves, blooming from the shoulders of influencers, all over Instagram and on the streets too. Picture: Created on BeFunky Collage. How to rock the sleeve trend that’s taking outfits to a whole new level. Beyoncé turned heads at the 77th Golden Globe Awards this year when she stood out from the sea of celebrities in a custom made Schiaparelli gown. The golden, cloud-like mesh that puffed around her shoulders was the ultimate embodiment of the statement sleeve trend that’s taking off in 2020.

Perhaps gaining inspiration from the Spring 2020 fashion shows, Beyoncé’s red carpet look reflected the silhouettes of the outfits being strut down the runway shows of Prabal Gurung, Alexander McQueen and Valentino, to name just a few.

So, whether you opt for a romantic look with a peasant sleeved frock or something a little more structured with a hint of avant-garde, if you’re a fashionista looking to wow the world this year then sleeves are the way to go.

How wear statement sleeves:

Day-to-day

For day-to-day wear, people will be pairing statement sleeved blouses with blue jeans, denim skirts and strappy sandals or mules.

Business-glam

Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi wore a matching set featuring a knitted pencil skirt and blouse with puffed sleeves while attending meetings in New York. Copy her sophisticated style by pairing nude heels and a long faux fur coat.

Formal and fabulous

Bonang wore a white sparkle Jojo wrap dress by Matopeda on New year’s eve 2019. The classic look of the gown is taken up a notch with big sleeves, the perfect wow factor. Allow statement sleeves to shine, like Queen B does, by wearing minimal jewelry and understated makeup.

Pretty at brunch

Everyone's favourite "Friends" star, Jennifer Aniston, looks dolled up for brunch or high high tea with the girls. If you’re looking for a frock for a special occasion, be it a birthday or baby shower, statement sleeves have that ‘wow’ factor.

Summer lovin’

For a fresh summer look, cropped statement-sleeved blouses are all you need to look beach-chic. A basket bag and cat-eye shades complete the look.