Trend alert: How to style slip skirts for winter

Suit pants, jeans and leggings can get a little tiresome, especially during winter, so why not try something a little more flirty and fun with a slip skirt? According to the Pinterest Hot 100 list, as Millennials are getting older, they’re becoming more nostalgic about their childhood through reliving fond memories and bonding over shared experiences. Meanwhile, Gen Z, the next group to take over, is discovering 90s culture for the first time by adopting bits and pieces from the era, especially fashion. Reminiscent of a time where lingerie-esque pieces of clothing were being worn to the club, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie and Naomi Campbell were often photographed wearing dainty camisole dresses, slip skirts are the hottest fashion trend to be revived from the 90s. Although, this look is an absolute wardrobe staple for all seasons, we think winter might be our favourite. When paired with leather jackets, chunky kits and boots, it seems the flattering slip skirt perfectly complements the winter aesthetic.

How to style a slip skirt for the winter:

With chunky knits

Wearing sweaters and skirts together is very en vogue for the winter. The buttery soft satin of a slip skirt goes beautifully with the texture of an oversized chunky knit taking your outfit for drab to fab. For more of a cinched in silhouette, opt for a sweater that’s cropped at the waist or simply tuck the front of your sweater into your skirt.

Knee-high boots

From snakeskin patterned knee-highs to velvety black pull-ups, boots are always a must from autumn right through to winter. Use them to add an element of sophistication to balance out the softness of floaty slip skirts.

T-shirts

Go for something super casual yet stylish by pairing this trend with a classic white t-shirt. Throw on a denim jacket and sneakers - high tops, low tops, chunky or sporty - and you’re ready to take on the day. But, if you want to make the look a tab more formal, swap the denim jacket out for a blazer instead.

Leather jacket

Slip skirts come in a variety of colours, patterns and materials. Animal print, floral, solid colour or monochromatic, when partnered with leather jackets, your look immediately becomes super edgy and cool.

Co-ords

Co-ords are matching two-piece outfits that have been seen all over social media and magazines in recent months. Whether it’s a blazer and pants set in a matching gingham print or a knit top and skirt, it completely takes the hassle out of trying to piece together the perfect outfit. Overall, the effect of matching slip skirts with a blouse is ultra glamorous, making you the picture of a fashion influencer.

Button down shirt

Button down shirts were practically made for with slip skirts. When these two clothing items come together, they create a fashionable office outfit that can easily be moderated for brunch with the girls or a night out on the town.