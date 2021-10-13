Trend alert: Pearls are making a comeback as summer’s hottest accessory

Pearls are back and trendier than ever. Now they are popping up on our social media feeds from Instagram to TikTok.

Fashionistas are digging into their granny’s jewellery boxes and scavenging second-hand stores for these aquatic gems. Since Harry Styles rocked a simple pearl choker at the Met Gala in 2019, it’s become an acceptable part of men’s fashion as we see more and more men wearing them. The pearl choker has become a signature accessory along with his gender-fluid style. Harry Styles. Picture: Instagram Justine Bieber seems to always be wearing pearl and colourful bead necklaces these days. On almost all his Instagram posts you’ll see him wearing them.

Justine Bieber. Picture: Instagram Singer Rihanna recently stepped out in black lingerie slip dressed draped in layers of pearl necklaces, one being a classic three-strand Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace. Rihanna. Picture: Instagram Whether it’s the classic choker or the longer opera pearl necklace, fake or real, these ocean treasure have seen a major makeover which see you well into summer. One of the trendiest play on pearls right now is to combine them with colourful beads.

Pearls combined with colourful beads. Picture: Instagram This trendy combo can be seen all over social media. From moms to teens, guys to girls, people are finding fun ways to create their own funky combinations, with many adding lettered beads, usually spelling out their own or loved one's names, to their strings in between the colour beads of different shapes and sizes. For those who find these funky necklaces to be too out there for them, bracelets and even phone accessories are getting the pearl and beads treatment. It’s safe to say that they will be the hottest swimwear accessory on the beaches this summer.