TREND ALERT: Textured stretch fabrics are key for comfort

Comfort has become key when it comes to fashion. At some point during this year most of us had experienced different levels of lockdown restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced us to stay home. During this time we found most women reaching for relaxed and comfy loungewear. Leggings, trackpants and even pj’s became the norm. Now, even though we have more freedom to leave the house, people are still loving their comfy clothes.

Dressing up those stretchy leggings with funky over-sized T-shirts or rocking trackpants Kim Kardashian-style.

The one thing that makes loungewear so comfy is the stretch fabrics that moves and shapes as you do. No more restricting tight jeans that you cannot breath in!

This summer stretch fabrics is getting a trendy upgrade with added textures from ribbed to smocked.

Shereen Conrad, head of fashion at Style Mode, had this to say about the trend: “Uncertainty and extended time at home combined with prolonged periods of sitting fuels the desire for comfort to remain key.”

Enter effortless and fuss-free"one-and-done“ silhouettes in the way of our offering of smocked and ribbed dresses.

This relaxed styling also brings versatility and comfort to our basic tops and bodysuits.

The continued focus on comfort and simplicity seen across clothing filters through to our textured fabric swimwear, ideal for a #staycation!”

With textured fabrics you’re able to stick to simple tones and wear the same tone, head to toe, for a slick trendy look.

Avoid mixing different textures in one look. Simplicity is key.

Here are a few looks to shop at StyleMode.

