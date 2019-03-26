Gidi Hadid's current read. Picture: Instagram.

T hey’re not just pretty faces, they’re literary equipped supermodels who have turned books into a fashion accessory.



The Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi were spotted in stylish suits which were easily accessorized with books instead of bags.





According to Vogue, Bella has been toting Outsider, a thriller book by Stephen King f or a few weeks now: she used the 560-pager to shield her face from the paparazzi while racing through Charles de Gaulle airport during Paris Fashion Week.





Her sister, Gigi, seems to have a more intellectual taste. She was photographed carrying a slim volume of The Stranger by Albert Camus.





It's still unclear where the Hadid sisters are headed with this new trend but if accessorizing with books to read is the in thing then we're definitely jumping in, so should you.













The Hadid sisters recently united in Paris where they attended LVMH Prize 2019 Edition Party wearing coordinating outfits.