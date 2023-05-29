Trend alert: Tips on how to style cowboy boots

Looking to up your winter footwear game? Then look no further than the cowboy boot.
I’m sure by now you might have noticed that they are pretty much everywhere. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get yourself a pair.
If you want to get in on the trend but are not quite sure how to style them, here are a few tips on what to wear with this winter’s hottest boots.
Two trends in one
If you want to combine two of the hottest fashion trends right now, then you have to style your boots with the very popular maxi denim skirt. Opt for a skirt with a slit to show off the boot.
Pair with jeans
While skinny jeans are a great option, the straight-leg cut style is more on-trend. Regardless of what style of jeans you’re most comfortable in, you need to be able to tuck them into the boot. The boot is the show-stopper!
Add a feminine touch
A flowy dress is a great way to add a feminine touch to what can be seen as masculine boots. Choose a dress with a pattern or floral design. For a more relaxed look, you can also try pairing your cowboy boots with a maxi dress.
Layer with a denim jacket
A denim jacket worn with cowboy boots is a classic combination. If you’re wearing dark boots then opt for a lighter wash denim. This combination works well if you’re going for a more casual vibe.
Opt for a cropped top
If you’re looking for a more daring look, try pairing your cowboy boots with a cropped top. This works best with high-waisted jeans or a skirt. You can also layer a cropped bomber jacket or a leather jacket over your top for added style.
