Trend alert: Tips on how to style cowboy boots

Looking to up your winter footwear game? Then look no further than the cowboy boot. I’m sure by now you might have noticed that they are pretty much everywhere. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get yourself a pair.

If you want to get in on the trend but are not quite sure how to style them, here are a few tips on what to wear with this winter’s hottest boots. Two trends in one If you want to combine two of the hottest fashion trends right now, then you have to style your boots with the very popular maxi denim skirt. Opt for a skirt with a slit to show off the boot.

A flowy dress is a great way to add a feminine touch to what can be seen as masculine boots. Choose a dress with a pattern or floral design. For a more relaxed look, you can also try pairing your cowboy boots with a maxi dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by becky (@beckytsivin) Layer with a denim jacket A denim jacket worn with cowboy boots is a classic combination. If you’re wearing dark boots then opt for a lighter wash denim. This combination works well if you’re going for a more casual vibe.

Wear a denim jacket for a casual style. Picture: Instagram shoenthusiastic Opt for a cropped top If you’re looking for a more daring look, try pairing your cowboy boots with a cropped top. This works best with high-waisted jeans or a skirt. You can also layer a cropped bomber jacket or a leather jacket over your top for added style. You can add a leather jacket. Picture: Instagram shoenthusiastic