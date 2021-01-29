TREND ALERT: Why we’re loving the phone crossbody bag

A girl can never have too many bags. Bags and shoes. That’s our weakness. While some women love really big bags that they can fit all their belongings in, there are other ladies who prefers smaller bags for essentials only. I’m one of those days. All I need is a big just big enough to hold my money, phone, car keys and lipbalm. My needs are fairly basic. A basic black crossbody bag is my go-to. In fact I literally use the same bag everyday.

I’m sure there are a few women out there who are reading this in absolute disbelief.

So when I saw the small, cellphone bags pop up in stores and online, it brought me such joy.

Finally a bag that’s just big, or small, enough to hold my bare essentials.

Let’s not get these bags confused with the cellphone pouches that you hang around your neck. These are slightly bigger and a whole lot more stylish!

High-end fashion brands have introduced these little gems to their handbag collections giving these simple bags luxury status.

While fashion labels such as Prada, Gucci, Fendi and Burberry cater for the those looking for a more sophisticated version, fast fashion brands such as Zara, H&M and even our very own Mr.Price caters for those with a less extravagant budget but need that quick trend fix.

These bags are ideal for those quick grocery runs, festivals and just about any outing that only requires you to have your phone and credit cards.

Once you start using them you’ll wonder why you ever lugged around those big bags in the first place.