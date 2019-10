Cowry shells are bringing chilled beach vibes to accessories. Picture: Instagram/bibabijouxmid

Shells are everywhere, from headwear to anklets, these beach treasures will bring a hint of nature to your look. The cowry shell is a must-have item in your collection of accessories.

Cowry shells are naturally cream-coloured porcelain looking shells that come in various shapes.

Predominantly used in its natural colour, it’s become very popular for them to be gold-plated.

The combination of cream and gold can give a beachy laid back look a more sophisticated feel.