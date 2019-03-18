A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The mornings are dark and there’s an undeniable chill in the air. You can no longer leave step outside without throwing on a lightweight jacket. Soon we’ll be swapping those light weights for full-on winter coats. There's a chill in the air and soon we'll be bringing out the big coats. (Pic: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls) You probably have one or two go-to coats that you whip out every winter. The safe bets that go with any look. The classics. A black or tan long coat and a classic trench coat. It’s 2019 and time to shake up your winter wardrobe. Add at least one trendy coat to your “safe” collection to bring your winter looks into 2019. We selected a few looks we fell in love with at fashion week this year.

What better way to brighten up a gloomy winter’s day than to rock a super bright coat?

The brighter the better. Don’t hesitate to go all the way lumo! We love the bright red feather textured cocoon shaped jacket from the Valentino show.

Bright red coat by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection for fashion house Valentino. (REUTERS/Regis Duvignau)

Shop: Neon coat from Zara (R2299.00)

Ever feel like staying in bed, or wish you could leave home wrapped in your duvet? Well, Dries Van Noten says it’s ok. We saw models wearing oversized long-length puffer coats looking like they’ve just woken up! I’m sure you could easily sleep in these padded coats.

Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2019/2020 ready-to-wear collection show during the Paris Fashion Week. (Xinhua/Piero Biasion)

Shop: Longline Puffer Jacket from Woolworths (R1299.00)

We all know that Off-White designer Virgil Abloh sets the trends in contemporary streetwear designs, so when we saw this faux fur oversized coat on the runway we were happy to know that faux fur is here to stay.

Pink fluffy coat by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for his label Off-White. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

Shop: Faux fur coat details from Zara (R1599.00)

Valentino knows how to keep us covered in style. The cape has never looked this effortlessly chic. And if you’re looking for a bit of drama then a long length cape is just for you.

Valentino ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, that was presented in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Shop: Cape-style jacket from Zara. (R1199.00)



