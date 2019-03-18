The mornings are dark and there’s an undeniable chill in the air. You can no longer leave step outside without throwing on a lightweight jacket. Soon we’ll be swapping those light weights for full-on winter coats.
You probably have one or two go-to coats that you whip out every winter. The safe bets that go with any look. The classics. A black or tan long coat and a classic trench coat.
It’s 2019 and time to shake up your winter wardrobe. Add at least one trendy coat to your “safe” collection to bring your winter looks into 2019.
We selected a few looks we fell in love with at fashion week this year.
What better way to brighten up a gloomy winter’s day than to rock a super bright coat?
The brighter the better. Don’t hesitate to go all the way lumo! We love the bright red feather textured cocoon shaped jacket from the Valentino show.
Ever feel like staying in bed, or wish you could leave home wrapped in your duvet? Well, Dries Van Noten says it’s ok. We saw models wearing oversized long-length puffer coats looking like they’ve just woken up! I’m sure you could easily sleep in these padded coats.
We all know that Off-White designer Virgil Abloh sets the trends in contemporary streetwear designs, so when we saw this faux fur oversized coat on the runway we were happy to know that faux fur is here to stay.
Valentino knows how to keep us covered in style. The cape has never looked this effortlessly chic. And if you’re looking for a bit of drama then a long length cape is just for you.