We all have a favourite pair of earrings that either has sentimental value or a vintage find you can’t replace.
So it’s devastating when one of your precious possessions go missing.
The fact that you can no longer wear that one earring and that it just has to stay in your jewellery box never to be seen again is so disheartening.
Thanks to the asymmetric trend, it’s now cool to wear mismatched earrings.
Whether you browse Instagram and flip through your favourite magazines, this trend is everywhere.