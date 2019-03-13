As much as we love our sneakers, winter is boots time.
Whether it's heeled or flat boots, neutrals or bold colours, what’s not to love about them?
This year we've already seen boots on the runway at fashion weeks around the world that we simply must have.
Year after year designers send hot new designs down the runway and these soon grace the pages of fashion magazines. Customers are clamouring for them at trendy stores not long after.
Here are the looks you should not be ignoring this winter.
The mock-croc embossed textured boot is new on the winter footwear scene. Neutrals or brights in all styles from ankle boot and lace-ups to over-the-knee are most versatile.
Cowboy boots featured strongly during fashion week and we can’t help loving them. Wear them mid-calf or ankle length and pair them anything from maxi dresses to short skirts.
The white bootie came onto the scene towards the end of last season. This winter it’s back, and what better way to light up gloomy winter days?
If you’re looking for a boot that’s comfy, casual and edgy, you’ll be happy to know that the lace-up hiking boot has made a comeback. Go for a classic Dr Martin-inspired style or chunky soles.