Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

As much as we love our sneakers, winter is boots time. Whether it's heeled or flat boots, neutrals or bold colours, what’s not to love about them?

This year we've already seen boots on the runway at fashion weeks around the world that we simply must have.

Year after year designers send hot new designs down the runway and these soon grace the pages of fashion magazines. Customers are clamouring for them at trendy stores not long after.

Here are the looks you should not be ignoring this winter.

The mock-croc embossed textured boot is new on the winter footwear scene. Neutrals or brights in all styles from ankle boot and lace-ups to over-the-knee are most versatile.

Max Mara women's Fall-Winter 2019-20 collection. (AP/Antonio Calanni)

Mock-croc blue pointy ankle boot from Zara. (R659)

Cowboy boots featured strongly during fashion week and we can’t help loving them. Wear them mid-calf or ankle length and pair them anything from maxi dresses to short skirts.

Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 19/20 collection during New York Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Snakeskin cowboy ankle boots from Zara (R2 599).

The white bootie came onto the scene towards the end of last season. This winter it’s back, and what better way to light up gloomy winter days?

Fendi during Milan Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

White pointed to stiletto ankle boot from Mr Price (R239.99)

If you’re looking for a boot that’s comfy, casual and edgy, you’ll be happy to know that the lace-up hiking boot has made a comeback. Go for a classic Dr Martin-inspired style or chunky soles.

Versace during Milan Fashion Week. (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)