Trendy winter accessories to upgrade your look this season

What’s an outfit without the perfect accessories?

While we tend to stick to more subdued tones during the colder months, we can have some fun with accessories.

Chunky scarves, bold statement bags, colourful leggings and a variety of trendy headwear will elevate a drab winter outfit to runway status.

The silk scarf

One of the hottest trends is the simple silk scarf. For bad hair days, opt for a printed headscarf. Wear over the ears and knotted under your chin, as you channel your inner Audrey Hepburn. Simple and chic! Use a long scarf to tie a simple yet elegant bow around your neck.

Dior headscarf. Picture: Instagram/Dior

Bold tights

There are days when a girl just wants to wear a flirty feminine skirt. Who wants to wear pants everyday! Instead of sticking to those boring black winter tights, change things up with a pair of bold colour, printed or textured tights instead. Worn with a pair of pair chunky lace-up boots, your look will be bang on trend.

Bright bold tights by Versace. Picture: Instagram/Versace

It’s in the bag

The big bag is back. A carry-all bag is a must-have this winter. Gone are the tiny bags. The pandemic has forced us to carry so much more in our bags. You will need the extra space for those extra masks and bottles of hand sanitisers.

Prada carry-all bag. Picture: Instagram/Prada

Statement sunglasses

Yes of course you can wear your sunnies in winter. Sunglasses might be small but they can have a great impact on an outfit. What better way to hide those tired eyes! This winter the square shape is making a huge comeback. In transparent acetates and tinted lenses, they go with pretty much everything. Narrow 90’s inspired rectangular-shaped shades are a go-to, easy wearing, style to rock on any day.