Trevor Noah talks racism as GQ Men Of The Year cover star

South Africa stand up, your golden boy, Trevor Noah, is presenting as the final GQ Men Of The Year cover star. On the cover, shot by Shaniqwa Jarvis, Noah is wearing a pickle green jacket, with matching turtleneck by Salvatore Ferragamo and, of course, rocked his well-kept Afro. In an interview with Wesley Lowrey, he spoke about racism and how hard it is hard to explain in America. Growing up as a multiracial child during the apartheid era in South Africa, the Daily Show host has seen racists acts in America. He made an example of a homeless man outside studios who, despite living on the streets, is still racist towards other people.

“He's homeless, but he'll say super-racist or sexist sh*t to my employees, like the women. Sometimes I have to check him. Never says anything to the white guys who are with us. And it's that weird power dynamic where you go, ‘So wait, let me get this straight: You're homeless, but in your head, you're like, Yeah, I'm still white.’ And I'm like, ‘But you're homeless,’ ” Noah explained to the gloss.

He also spoke about the killing of George Floyd, to which he describes as the most painful video he’s ever seen.

He said: “I don't know what made that video more painful for people to watch. The fact that man was having his life taken in front of our eyes? The fact that we were watching someone be murdered by someone whose job is to protect and serve? Or the fact that he seemed so calm doing it, you know?”

“One ray of sunshine for me at that moment was seeing how many people instantly condemned what they saw. And maybe it's because I'm an optimistic person, but I don't think I've ever seen anything like that, especially not in America.”

Despite it all, the comedian has managed to create a name for himself in a foreign country. And while many of his peers want to make it to the Forbes list, Noah wants to be on the Forbes Happiest List.

“I don't want to be the hardest-working man in Hollywood. I don't want to be on the Forbes list. Forbes Happiest List – put me there if there's such a thing,” he said.

For the shoot, Noah donned opulent designs and these are our favourite looks:

Trevor Noah looking dapper in a Brioni suit, paired with Brooks Brothers shirt and shoes by Jimmy Choo. Picture: Shaniqwa Jarvis.

Cleaned in Giorgio Armani trousers and shirt. Picture: Shaniqwa Jarvis.

