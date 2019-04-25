Nomalanga Shozi. Picture: Supplied.



Stylish multimedia artist Trevor Stuurman and and actress, TV personality and radio host Nomalanga Shozi partner with G-Star Raw.

Stuurman and Shozi have been named as the faces of G-Star's new campaign, “It’s you. Own it.”





“It’s you. Own it" is a campaign that speaks to the outspoken, the confident and the rebels who break the rules. It’s about individuality and innovation – two characteristics that define the G-Star brand.





The new face of G-Star Raw, Nomalanga Shozi. Picture: Supplied.





Stuurman, who has collaborated with the brand before, says, "It’s been a great pleasure to once again collaborate with the G-Star team. I think affirmation of individual identity is so important. In South Africa, we’re all so diverse. It’s critical we recognise our own strength and that of others. For me, that’s what this is about."





Photographer. Trevor Stuurman. Picture: Supplied.