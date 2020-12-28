Tshepo Jeans opens new store in Hyde Park

Bespoke denim designer Tshepo Mohlala ended 2020 on a high by opening a new store in Hyde Park, north of Johannesburg. Founded in 2015, Tshepo is a lifestyle brand that offers a range of bespoke denim clothing and ready-to-wear products. The denim designer whose products are also available in Amsterdam. Mohlala took to social media to make the announcement on Monday morning. Sharing with his 58K followers on Twitter, he wrote: “Hey South Africa, Please come help us celebrate our new store opening this Monday in Hyde Park Shopping centre on 28 December 2020. see you there.”

Many of his followers congratulated him for growing his brand. “Congratulations Tshepo, wishing you all the success you deserve and hope to see many more stores,” commented Hinal Devchand.

Fifi Peters also complimented Mohlala for his hard work. She said: “Shout out to Tshepo Jeans that’s set to open its flagship store at Hyde Park Corner, which is owned by JSE listed property group Hyprop @TshepoJeans.

“Surprisingly, Hyprop says a number of companies have opened new stores across its malls in SA, despite the Covid19 lockdowns.”

Tshepo joins the likes of Thula Sindi, Laduma Ngxokolo, and David Tlale- who all opened new stores this year.

Sindi opened two Africa Rise stores, one in Johannesburg CBD and recently, at Menlyn, Pretoria- while Tlale’s is at Melrose Arch. Ngxokolo, the founder of Maxhosa took his luxury brand to the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Mohlala was inspired by the three most important women in his life to start the brand- hence the logo is a pronged crown, representing his mother, grandmother, and aunt.