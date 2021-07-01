TSHEPO Jeans unveils new collection
South Africa denim brand Tshepo Jeans has unveiled its latest collection, “We, The People by TSHEPO.”
The new collection featuring stunning dungarees, T-shirts and tote bags launched at the TSHEPO Jeans store in Hyde Park on Wednesday, June 30.
DJ @Chymamusique on the decks in our Hyde Park store now! #alutacontinua pic.twitter.com/pLbUFYiUwJ— T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) June 30, 2021
About the collection, the founder of the brand, Tshepo Mohlala, said: “The TSHEPO family has been hard at work designing and crafting our new collection: We, The People by TSHEPO.
“Youth month has been a chance for us all to reflect, remember, and acknowledge the pain and struggle of our nation’s past and unite for a future that is free, equal and just.
“This collection pays homage to the struggle that was endured, a struggle that binds us all. A LUTA CONTINUA.”
The closer you look,the more you’ll find. Our We,The People Collection -launching June 30th #tshepo pic.twitter.com/v2irflJcnI— T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) June 28, 2021
Mohlala, whose designs are known for the signature crown logo, recently added a yellow label to some of the denim inspired by Piña Colada.
He said: “You’ll find a sunshine-yellow label on our Prince Jeans and our ready to wear custom denim – these labels are made from pineapple leather which is a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibres extracted from pineapple leaves. We love an excuse to order a Piña Colada the next time you wear your TSHEPO Jeans.”
TSHEPO Jeans is one of the most loved brands globally. It is worn by boxing champion Mike Tyson, world-known DJ Black Coffee, multi-award-winning actor Warren Masemola and many others.
Fun fact Mike Tyson can pronounce “Tshepo” pic.twitter.com/JrJ1niVxaI— T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) June 28, 2021
The “We, The People by TSHEPO”, will be available online on Friday, July 2.