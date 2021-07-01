TSHEPO Jeans unveils new collection

The new collection featuring stunning dungarees, T-shirts and tote bags launched at the TSHEPO Jeans store in Hyde Park on Wednesday, June 30.

South Africa denim brand Tshepo Jeans has unveiled its latest collection, “We, The People by TSHEPO.”

DJ @Chymamusique on the decks in our Hyde Park store now! #alutacontinua pic.twitter.com/pLbUFYiUwJ — T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) June 30, 2021

About the collection, the founder of the brand, Tshepo Mohlala, said: “The TSHEPO family has been hard at work designing and crafting our new collection: We, The People by TSHEPO.

“Youth month has been a chance for us all to reflect, remember, and acknowledge the pain and struggle of our nation’s past and unite for a future that is free, equal and just.

“This collection pays homage to the struggle that was endured, a struggle that binds us all. A LUTA CONTINUA.”