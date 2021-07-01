LifestyleStyle BeautyFashion
The new collection by TSHEPO Jeans. Picture: Instagram/@tshepojeans.
The new collection by TSHEPO Jeans. Picture: Instagram/@tshepojeans.

TSHEPO Jeans unveils new collection

By Thobile Mazibuko

South Africa denim brand Tshepo Jeans has unveiled its latest collection, “We, The People by TSHEPO.”

The new collection featuring stunning dungarees, T-shirts and tote bags launched at the TSHEPO Jeans store in Hyde Park on Wednesday, June 30.

About the collection, the founder of the brand, Tshepo Mohlala, said: “The TSHEPO family has been hard at work designing and crafting our new collection: We, The People by TSHEPO.

“Youth month has been a chance for us all to reflect, remember, and acknowledge the pain and struggle of our nation’s past and unite for a future that is free, equal and just.

“This collection pays homage to the struggle that was endured, a struggle that binds us all. A LUTA CONTINUA.”

Mohlala, whose designs are known for the signature crown logo, recently added a yellow label to some of the denim inspired by Piña Colada.

He said: “You’ll find a sunshine-yellow label on our Prince Jeans and our ready to wear custom denim – these labels are made from pineapple leather which is a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibres extracted from pineapple leaves. We love an excuse to order a Piña Colada the next time you wear your TSHEPO Jeans.”

TSHEPO Jeans is one of the most loved brands globally. It is worn by boxing champion Mike Tyson, world-known DJ Black Coffee, multi-award-winning actor Warren Masemola and many others.

The “We, The People by TSHEPO”, will be available online on Friday, July 2.

