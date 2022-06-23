Tshepo Jeans wins big at Youth-Owned Brands Awards

South African youth may be faced with a lot of challenges, but there are still those who are thriving. A day before Youth Day, Sakhumnotho Group Holdings presented the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (Yoba), celebrating young people who built their brands from scratch and have become successful.

These are the brands that contribute to the South African economy by not only elevating themselves, but their peers as well by hiring them. Denim brand Tshepo Jeans owned by Tshepo Mohlala, was leading the pack with two awards. They won the Top Apparel Brand and the Overall Top Brand awards. Bathu, known for its unique sneakers, won the Top Footwear Brand, while Ziba Styles took home the Top Accessories Brand awards.

On the beauty side of things, Hermosa Flor Cosmetics, owned by Mbali Sebapu, took the Top Beauty Brand, with Maison Space winning the Top Homeware Brand. Other winners include: Top Travel & Tourism Brand — Book Ibhoni Top NPOs & Charity Brands — Women Leaders South Africa Top Media Brand — Podcast and Chill with MacG Top Food Brand — Solo Restaurant Top Beverage Brand — Siwela Wines Top Personality and Influencer — Pamela Mtanga Top Agriculture Brand — Mater Pluviam Holdings Top Education Brand — Elevate Africa Top Services Brand — Delivery Ka Speed, and Top Technology Brand (sponsored by MTN Pulse) — Green Scooter. In other news, Bathu recently opened its 31st flagship store.