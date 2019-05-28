Jessica Minh Anh at Gemasolar Spain. Picture: Supplied.

With the aim to promote Fashion X Sustainability in the Maldives, producer of the world’s most innovative catwalks, Jessica Minh Anh has officially partnered with Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani.



The Fashion X Sustainability project in The Maldives takes place between May 31 and June 5.





Soneva Fushi is an exotic island located in the midst of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, while Soneva Jani is set in a 5.6-kilometer lagoon.





Jessica Minh Anh in Sadek Majed on the Brooklyn Bridge. Picture: Supplied.





Minh Anh, an advocate for renewable energy has previously transformed America’s iconic Hoover Dam and Spanish GemaSOLAR power plant and into the world’s newest runways. And this time around, she will tell a compelling story following Soneva’s sustainability initiatives.





“It was a conscious decision for me to pick the Maldives for this special project. I want to highlight the importance of sustainability through artistic and cinematic captures that will hopefully be universally embraced. I believe we can achieve great results by stimulating the mindset towards green initiatives in a creative way” said Minh Anha.



