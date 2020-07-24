Tweeps accuse Samke Ndlovu of owning ’fake’ sneakers

Actress and musician Samke Ndlovu was called out by sneakerheads on Twitter for owning “fake” sneakers. The former “Rythm City” star posted a picture of her new Nike Air Force (AF1) sneakers on Instagram, which she bought from an online boutique, Finest Kickz, and now people are questioning the authenticity of the shoe. Questions started arising when tweeps noticed that the box in which Ndlovu’s shoes came in is not like any other AF1, which is usually a grey or black box - hers was in red. View this post on Instagram Quarantine shawty 🎈 A post shared by 🍫Samkelo Samu/Samurai Ndlovu🍫 (@samkelondlovu) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:26am PDT Also, the shoelaces were not the same. An original AF1 has flat laces whereas Ndluvu’s has round laces. Twitter user @unclevuzi that claims to be a former Nike employee said that the AF1 usually comes in a grey box unless it’s a special edition.

“Okes let me teach you something I learnt while I still worked at Nike. Airforces ALWAYS come in a grey box unless it’s a special edition Airforce, which will come in a black box but RARELY a red box. The red box is for sportswear shoes e.g Cortez etc. Know your mpamas (fakes),” he tweeted.

Okes let me teach you something I learnt while I still worked at Nike. Airforces ALWAYS come in a grey box unless it’s a special edition Airforce, which will come in a black box but RARELY a redbox. Red box is for sportswear shoes e.g Cortez etc. Know your mpamas ❤️ https://t.co/uFPUSTsQwX — uMaLacoste 🐥 (@unclevuzi) July 24, 2020

Although Ndlovu is happy with her sneakers, tweeps wouldn’t let the issue go and some even offered a tutorial on how to spot a fake sneaker.

Here are the reactions:

"Sportscene, Archives, Totalsport are all part of TFG" okay we get that, but why did some people get their Air force 1 in this red box? pic.twitter.com/AeAn5qjKk0 — Mmadiawetsa Mahwiliri (@mmadiawetsa) July 24, 2020