The former “Rythm City” star posted a picture of her new Nike Air Force (AF1) sneakers on Instagram. Picture: Instagram Stories

Tweeps accuse Samke Ndlovu of owning ’fake’ sneakers

Actress and musician Samke Ndlovu was called out by sneakerheads on Twitter for owning “fake” sneakers.

The former “Rythm City” star posted a picture of her new Nike Air Force (AF1) sneakers on Instagram, which she bought from an online boutique, Finest Kickz, and now people are questioning the authenticity of the shoe.

Questions started arising when tweeps noticed that the box in which Ndlovu’s shoes came in is not like any other AF1, which is usually a grey or black box - hers was in red.

Quarantine shawty 🎈

Also, the shoelaces were not the same. An original AF1 has flat laces whereas Ndluvu’s has round laces.

Twitter user @unclevuzi that claims to be a former Nike employee said that the AF1 usually comes in a grey box unless it’s a special edition.

“Okes let me teach you something I learnt while I still worked at Nike. Airforces ALWAYS come in a grey box unless it’s a special edition Airforce, which will come in a black box but RARELY a red box. The red box is for sportswear shoes e.g Cortez etc. Know your mpamas (fakes),” he tweeted.

Although Ndlovu is happy with her sneakers, tweeps wouldn’t let the issue go and some even offered a tutorial on how to spot a fake sneaker.

