Beyoncé. Picture: Twitter
Twitter has been divided this past weekend following the release of Beyoncé's new collection with adidas, the IvyParkXadidas range. 

The highly sought after capsule collection dropped on January 18 and within a few hours after it was sold out. 

The BeyHive seized this opportunity to support their queen as a result, the adidas Originals store in Sandton City was packed on the day of release, with Beyoncé's fans lined outside waiting for their turn to purchase the collection. 

The support that Beyoncé received from her South African fans sparked a conversation as to why is it that our local designers don't get that much support in Mzansi.

Many claimed that they will not support local designers because some are way too expensive. 

However, that didn't stop celebrities from flouring in their new IvyParkXadidas garments. 

In fact, Busiswa shared snaps of her in the capsule collection . She even had the exact Ivy Park braids as Beyoncé. 