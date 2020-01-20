Tweeps ask why Mzansi doesn’t support local designers amid IvyParkXadidas mayhem
People are buying Beyoncé's brand but can't support Maxhosa or Tshepo or Bathu https://t.co/VnuKjPrkOT— Lusapho Libosh Gqobo (@LusaphoGqobo) January 18, 2020
I've never EVER seen an item ya Maxhosa that made me think "Oooh. I need that!" and that's okay. I'll still stan the fact that they're making it big as an SA brand. But I will NOT I buy a R6500 skirt I don't like in the name of supporting local. https://t.co/I0y6iajILN— 𝐘𝐞𝐬, 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡 (@_Ursh) January 20, 2020
WITHIN!! #adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/nurU1P2xCP— Busiswa Gqulu (@busiswaah) January 18, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Queen B* things!! @weareivypark Hair by: @beezybraidsza_
A post shared by Busiswa Gqulu (@busiswaah) on