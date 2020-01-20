Tweeps ask why Mzansi doesn’t support local designers amid IvyParkXadidas mayhem









Beyoncé. Picture: Twitter

Twitter has been divided this past weekend following the release of Beyoncé's new collection with adidas, the IvyParkXadidas range. The highly sought after capsule collection dropped on January 18 and within a few hours after it was sold out.

The BeyHive seized this opportunity to support their queen as a result, the adidas Originals store in Sandton City was packed on the day of release, with Beyoncé's fans lined outside waiting for their turn to purchase the collection.





The support that Beyoncé received from her South African fans sparked a conversation as to why is it that our local designers don't get that much support in Mzansi.

People are buying Beyoncé's brand but can't support Maxhosa or Tshepo or Bathu https://t.co/VnuKjPrkOT — Lusapho Libosh Gqobo (@LusaphoGqobo) January 18, 2020

Many claimed that they will not support local designers because some are way too expensive.

I've never EVER seen an item ya Maxhosa that made me think "Oooh. I need that!" and that's okay. I'll still stan the fact that they're making it big as an SA brand. But I will NOT I buy a R6500 skirt I don't like in the name of supporting local. https://t.co/I0y6iajILN — 𝐘𝐞𝐬, 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡 (@_Ursh) January 20, 2020

However, that didn't stop celebrities from flouring in their new IvyParkXadidas garments.





In fact, Busiswa shared snaps of her in the capsule collection . She even had the exact Ivy Park braids as Beyoncé.



