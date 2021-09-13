Tweeps make fun of President Ramaphosa’s ’Madiba’ shirt

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He spoke about the vaccine roll-outs and emphasised the importance of getting the jab. He also encouraged men to vaccinate as there are currently more women getting vaccinated than men.

And while many people happily welcomed the new level 2 adjustment, which was effective from midnight, tweeps found something else to talk about on Ramamphosa’s speech – it was his shirt. Ramaphosa wore a black-and-white-patterned shirt. He looked more relaxed than the last time he addressed us. We know South Africans are full of humour, and no one is spared their jokes, even the president. While many wondered where he got his shirt, some jokingly suggested that he got it from Nelson Mandela, who loved patterned shirts.