Tweeps make fun of President Ramaphosa’s ’Madiba’ shirt
On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He spoke about the vaccine roll-outs and emphasised the importance of getting the jab. He also encouraged men to vaccinate as there are currently more women getting vaccinated than men.
And while many people happily welcomed the new level 2 adjustment, which was effective from midnight, tweeps found something else to talk about on Ramamphosa’s speech – it was his shirt.
Ramaphosa wore a black-and-white-patterned shirt. He looked more relaxed than the last time he addressed us. We know South Africans are full of humour, and no one is spared their jokes, even the president.
While many wondered where he got his shirt, some jokingly suggested that he got it from Nelson Mandela, who loved patterned shirts.
“Cyril with the Madiba shirt. Sign language interpreter with the Madiba line on his head. Ne ele tombstone unveiling today kgane?’ commented @Kay_Mohapa.
@Thuso1Africa said: “My kids laughed when they saw him with this shirt, they asked me what was wrong with Cyril, why is he trying so hard to look like Mandela?”
Another Twitter user, @naledimashishi, commented: “Not Cyril in this Hot Boy Summer shirt. He looks like he has a table with hubbly and bottle service waiting for him after this address.”
Here are more hilarious reactions about Ramaphosa’s shirt:
Uncle Cyril definitely borrowed that shirt from Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela.— IG:dalinoliver (@DalinOliver) September 12, 2021
Cyril shirt#FamilyMeeting #Level2 pic.twitter.com/BtNALpQPPx— Chief Erican, MBA (@EricanSA) September 12, 2021
Cyril and the Shirt: serving Mr-Price-at-the-Olympics Energy #neverforget🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ySJikFiP61— Aunty Pfizer (@ybardien) September 12, 2021