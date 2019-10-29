Twitter applauds Miss SA for wearing traditional headwrap on Miss Universe profile pic









Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Garreth Barclay When Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi's official headshot went up on the Miss Universe website, her fans applauded her for embracing her culture. Tunzi holds her head up high as she proudly wears a head-wrap, styled in a traditional manner.

She wore the green satin wrap which matched the green top she wore. Her eye makeup had similar touches of green which complemented the colours of the wrap.

Tunzi shared the Miss Universe finalist profile picture on her Instagram account which she captioned: "Guess who's live on the @missuniverse website? 😍. My bio has been uploaded on the Miss Universe website and it really hit me that this is actually happening. I am going to be representing my country on a global stage. Thank you for being a part of my story and journey. I can't wait to take you guys with me a bit more further. We are taking South Africa to the universe and I couldn't be more proud and excited 😄❤️"

We've gotten to know our Miss SA as a woman who isn't afraid to shake things up. Her decision to wear a head-wrap wasn't the only thing that drew attention. The fact that she was the only finalist who didn't show off her hair was a statement in it self.

Miss SA is the only finalist who has her hair covered. Picture: Twitter

Her loyal fans took to social media to sing her praises. Here's what they had to say.

My bio is up on the @MissUniverse website and it just makes it so much real! Having this photo up there amongst other countries and amazing women with my doek makes it even more special. Singenile guys nge qhiya because we can! Because it's out time. Africa to the Universe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0rHiSTXDZ2 — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) October 24, 2019

My bio is up on the @MissUniverse website and it just makes it so much real! Having this photo up there amongst other countries and amazing women with my doek makes it even more special. Singenile guys nge qhiya because we can! Because it's out time. Africa to the Universe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0rHiSTXDZ2 — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) October 24, 2019