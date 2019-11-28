Twitter blows hot and cold after Maxhosa opens new store









Laduma Ngxokolo. Picture: Supplied. Fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo of the luxury knitwear label Maxhosa opened a brand new store last Friday at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg.

While loyal fans and supporters of his work praised the designer for achieving yet another milestone in his successful career, there were those, who instead of raising a glass to his success, raised a brow to the prices of his garments.

Even though the distinct knitwear collection is positioned as a luxury brand, South African shoppers seemed to be having a tough time accepting the prices attached to the brand.

Yet there are those people who will gladly cough up thousands of rands for international luxury brands like Gucci, Versace or Louis Vuitton, then proudly show off their expensive buys.

Yhoo Guys Maxhosa Designer. I’ll pass pic.twitter.com/UOAEpWwx6U — Orlando Pirates 🇿🇦 (@Dk_Herbert) November 27, 2019

While some shoppers took to Twitter to express shock and disappointment at the "steep" prices, there were those who came out in support of the designer and why the prices are justified.

Now Mzansi support this brand, this is our own Versace, Gucci, Hugo Boss and Tom Ford ALL rolled into one!! — Prince (@Mabona03) November 25, 2019

I love his work but eish I'm not the target market pic.twitter.com/3u6pssMm7X — Andinandaba (@PhumiHlati) November 25, 2019

Lol y'all forget that there's people who can actually afford this stuff, that's why they sell them. If the dress is worth your 3 months salary including bonus then you're simply not the target market. I know I'm not, I can't even afford those r800 jeans from Edgar's.. — Khanyisa (@mashkin_k) November 28, 2019