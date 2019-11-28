Laduma Ngxokolo. Picture: Supplied.

Fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo of the luxury knitwear label Maxhosa opened a brand new store last Friday at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg. 

While loyal fans and supporters of his work praised the designer for achieving yet another milestone in his successful career, there were those, who instead of raising a glass to his success, raised a brow to the prices of his garments. 

Even though the distinct knitwear collection is positioned as a luxury brand, South African shoppers seemed to be having a tough time accepting the prices attached to the brand.

Yet there are those people who will gladly cough up thousands of rands for international luxury brands like Gucci, Versace or Louis Vuitton, then proudly show off their expensive buys. 

While some shoppers took to Twitter to express shock and disappointment at the "steep" prices, there were those who came out in support of the designer and why the prices are justified. 