Twitter burns Kim Kardashian for telling women to ‘get your f****** ass up and work’ to be successful

Want to be rich and successful like Kim Kardashian? Then all you have to do is “Get your f****** ass up and work”.

This is the “best advice for women in business” the businesswoman Kim Kardashian has to offer because according to her “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” During an interview with Variety magazine, the multi-millionaire reality TV star offered some advice for women who are looking to start their own business. “I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim Kardashian says. “Get your f--king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” https://t.co/HuddEEXmoM pic.twitter.com/KJCIlaVX3S — Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2022 The public, however, didn’t take too kindly to these rather unhelpful words of so-called “advice” and took to Twitter to express their disgust.

British actress Jameela Jamil was one of the first to respond to Kardashian’s insult. Shortly after the interview was published the “Good Place” star posted the following: “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.” I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours. https://t.co/tvafFIyk92 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2022 Many echoed her sentiments.

One Twitter user commented, “She was born with millions. She and her sisters turned that into over a 1B. She could afford to fail over and over and over and over again and still be richer than a majority of the world. Not sure why people struggle to understand how her lecture is laughable and out of touch.” While another said, “I love when people who were born to obscenely rich, highly networked and well-connected parents pontificate about the importance of work.” A former employee of one of the Skims’ owners, Jessica DeFino, who worked as an editor on the Kardashian apps, shared her experience of working with the famous family and how all her hard work got her nowhere.

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022 She tweeted: “I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side”. It’s clear that Kanye West’s ex-wife is completely out of touch with reality since the reality for the majority of women is that they don’t have carers for their kids, they don’t have someone keeping their homes clean and they certainly they don’t have people to prepare their meals for them every day. Twitter user @Trojangoddess sums it up well: “Women have not been working hard enough – says the rich woman born w/ a silver spoon who has: maids, nannies, tutors, assistants, chauffeurs, etc. Freeing her to WORK w/o the burdens of UNPAID CARE WORK most women bear that men then use against us to pay us less.”

